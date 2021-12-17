Julie Gonzalo

The Argentina-born star played baker Casey McArthy in 2016’s Pumpkin Pie Wars two years before she portrayed a cupcake store owner in The Sweetest Heart. Gonzalo appeared in her first holiday Hallmark movie with 2020’s Jingle Bell Bride, where her character Jessica Perez falls in love after traveling to Alaska to pick up a rare flower for one of her client’s weddings.

Top Movies: Pumpkin Pie Wars, The Sweetest Heart, Flip That Romance and Jingle Bell Bride.

Hallmark Signature: Often associated with baking, Gonzalo’s alter egos are women who never give up no matter what the circumstances.