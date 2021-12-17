Laura Osnes

The Minnesota native has starred in five Hallmark Channel movies starting in 2019. Her first film for the network, In the Key of Love, followed a photographer named Maggie (Osnes) who reignited a past romance while shooting her sister’s wedding. The same year, she played a country singer named Charlotte who builds a house for a friend in town while home for the season in A Homecoming for the Holidays. Two years later, she stole the show as an aspiring sommelier named Jenna who finds herself falling for a new winemaker in town in Raise a Glass to Love.

Top Movies: A Homecoming for the Holidays, One Royal Holiday, Raise a Glass to Love and Christmas in Tahoe.

Hallmark Signature: A creative, independent and driven woman who is always searching for a way to better herself.