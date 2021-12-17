Nikki DeLoach

The Awkward alum starred in 12 movies from 2015 to 2021. Her first Hallmark Channel movie was 2015’s Christmas Land, in which she played a woman who inherited a Christmas tree farm that she must decide to fix up or sell. Since then, DeLoach has starred in films about a struggling diner owner in 2017’s The Perfect Catch, a widower who runs a hospital in 2019’s Love Takes Flight and a candy shop owner who falls for a local maple farmer in 2020’s Sweet Autumn, among other roles.

Top Movies: The Perfect Catch, Truly, Madly, Sweetly, Two Turtle Doves, Love to the Rescue, Sweet Autumn, Cranberry Christmas and Taking the Reins.

Hallmark Signature: The actress has portrayed her fair share of single moms with gumption, hidden strengths and big dreams. When she’s not the mom, DeLoach’s characters are driven and determined.