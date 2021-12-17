Top 5

A Guide to Hallmark Channel’s Leading Ladies: Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert and More

Nikki DeLoach

The Awkward alum starred in 12 movies from 2015 to 2021. Her first Hallmark Channel movie was 2015’s Christmas Land, in which she played a woman who inherited a Christmas tree farm that she must decide to fix up or sell. Since then, DeLoach has starred in films about a struggling diner owner in 2017’s The Perfect Catch, a widower who runs a hospital in 2019’s Love Takes Flight and a candy shop owner who falls for a local maple farmer in 2020’s Sweet Autumn, among other roles.

Top Movies: The Perfect Catch, Truly, Madly, Sweetly, Two Turtle Doves, Love to the Rescue, Sweet Autumn, Cranberry Christmas and Taking the Reins.

Hallmark Signature: The actress has portrayed her fair share of single moms with gumption, hidden strengths and big dreams. When she’s not the mom, DeLoach’s characters are driven and determined.

