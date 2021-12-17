Rachael Leigh Cook

The She’s All That actress made her network debut as a widowed mom who learns to bet on herself during a summer internship in 2016’s Summer Love. The same year, she played Frankie Baldwin, a vintner who is in love with the son of her family’s biggest rival, Nate Deluca (Penny). Cook reprised the role in two more movies about the different seasons on the winery — Summer in the Vineyard and Valentine in the Vineyard.

Top Movies: Summer Love, Valentine in the Vineyard, Frozen in Love, A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas and Tis the Season to Be Merry.

Hallmark Signature: Don’t let her soft-spoken voice fool you, Cook’s type of women are fighters who won’t back down from a challenge.