Tamera Mowry-Housley

The Sister, Sister alum made her mark as a Hallmark lady with 2019’s A Christmas Miracle. The following year, she starred in Christmas Comes Twice, which follows Cheryl (Mowry-Housley) as she magically travels back in time while visiting her family for the holidays. She gets a fresh start after making a wish and must decide how to switch her path for the better. The actress has also been an executive producer on all of her projects with the network.

Top Movies: A Christmas Miracle, Christmas Comes Twice and The Santa Stakeout.

Hallmark Signature: Christmas spirit is never in short supply for this lady, who is family-oriented and often double booked with prior commitments.