Taylor Cole

The former model starred alongside Andrew Walker in 2016’s rom-com Appetite for Love the same year she appeared in Christmas in Homestead and My Summer Prince. Cole followed up the films with two Hallmark movies in both 2017 and 2018. She is best known for portraying Cara Reneau in the One Winter Weekend films and journalist Ruby Herring in the detective franchise A Ruby Herring Mystery.

Top Movies: My Summer Prince, Christmas in Homestead, Falling for You, One Winter Proposal, Unlocking Christmas, Making Spirits Bright and A Ruby Herring Mystery: Her Last Breath.

Hallmark Signature: Organized, fearless and at times fickle, Cole enjoys taking on challenging women who have in-depth story lines.