Aurora Teagarden Mysteries

In April 2015, viewers fell in love with librarian Aurora Teagarden (Cameron Bure), the spitfire bookworm who is obsessed with true crime. The small-town sleuth taps into her love of learning — and ability to research a variety of topics at work — alongside her Real Murders Club pals to solve one case after another. The franchise also stars Niall Matter as Aurora’s love interest, Nick Miller, and Marilu Henner as her mom, Aida Teagarden.

Number of films: 18

A Bone to Pick, Real Murders, Three Bedrooms, One Corpse, The Julius House, Dead Over Heels, A Bundle of Trouble, Last Scene Alive, Reap What You Sew, The Disappearing Game, A Game of Cat and Mouse, An Inheritance to Die For, A Very Foul Play, Heist and Seek, Reunited and It Feels So Deadly, How to Con a Con, Til Death Do us Part, Honeymoon, Honeymurder and Haunted by Murder.

Upcoming release: Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder premieres on February 20, 2022.