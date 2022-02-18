Chronicle Mysteries

Alex McPherson (played by Sweeney) becomes an amateur sleuth while hosting a true crime podcast for her uncle’s paper, The Chronicle, in this franchise. With the help of Chronicle editor Drew Godfrey (Benjamin Ayres) and several other staffers, Alex tries to get to the bottom of real-life murder cases, while staying out of trouble. The first movie, Chronicle Mysteries: Vines That Bind, premiered in March 2019.

Number of films: 5

Chronicle Mysteries: Vines That Bind, Chronicle Mysteries: The Wrong Man, Chronicle Mysteries: Recovered, Chronicle Mysteries: The Deep End and Chronicle Mysteries: Helped to Death.

Upcoming release: Latest installment aired in February 2021.