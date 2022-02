Crossword Mysteries

A crossword puzzle editor named Tess (Chabert) uses her unique skill set to help Detective Logan (Brennan Elliott) solve a variety of cases after clues from her Sentinel puzzles are linked to unsolved crimes in the area. Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For first premiered in March 2019.

Number of films: 5

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For, Crossword Mysteries: Proposing Murder, Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver, Crossword Mysteries: Terminal Descent and Crossword Mysteries: Riddle Me Dead.

Upcoming release: Most recent film dropped in 2019.