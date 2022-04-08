Curious Caterer Mysteries

Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker teamed up for the first film in this series, Dying for Chocolate: A Curious Caterer Mystery, in April 2022. The debut movie followed a Colorado caterer named Goldy Berry (DeLoach), who inserts herself into a murder investigation when her friend mysteriously dies. Detective Tom Schultz (Walker) must figure out if Goldy is trustworthy before accepting her as an asset and valuable partner during the investigation.

