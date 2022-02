Cut, Color, Murder

Julie Gonzalo joined Hallmark Channel’s Murder & Mysteries family with February 2022’s Cut, Color, Murder. She portrays a savvy hairdresser named Ali that works with detective Kyle Crawford (Ryan McPartlin) to solve a pageant murder. Ali’s hidden talent is that she can make anyone talk due to her work at the salon — and she never stops fighting for justice.

Number of films: 1

Cut, Color, Murder.

Upcoming release: TBD.