Darrow & Darrow

The estranged mother-daughter duo of Claire Darrow (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) and Joanna Darrow (Wendie Malick) are at the center of this mystery series, which began in September 2017. Claire, a lawyer who fights for what’s right at all costs, clashes with her mother, who is an attorney that would rather make a profit on all her cases. With the help of pal Miles Strasberg (Tom Cavanagh), the women of Darrow & Darrow search to repair their relationship — and solve a few crimes along the way.

Number of films: 4

Darrow & Darrow, Darrow & Darrow: In the Key of Murder, Darrow & Darrow: Body of Evidence and Witness to Murder: A Darrow Mystery.

Upcoming release: Nothing new since 2019.