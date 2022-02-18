Top 5

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Series by the Numbers: 'Aurora Teagarden,' 'Murder, She Baked' and More

Hallmark Mystery Movie Series By Numbers Aurora Teagarden More Courtney Thorne-Smith James Tupper
 Ryan Plummer/Crown Media LLC
Emma Fielding Mysteries

Archaeologist Emma Fielding (Courtney Thorne-Smith) tries to unearth historical relics and teach her graduate students all while solving murder mysteries. Luckily, she has some help in the sleuthing department from FBI agent Jim (James Tupper). The collection of films ran from 2017 to 2019.

Number of films: 3

Emma Fielding Mysteries: Site Unseen, Emma Fielding Mysteries: Past Malice and Emma Fielding Mysteries: More Bitter Than Death.

Upcoming release: The latest movie aired in 2019.

