Emma Fielding Mysteries

Archaeologist Emma Fielding (Courtney Thorne-Smith) tries to unearth historical relics and teach her graduate students all while solving murder mysteries. Luckily, she has some help in the sleuthing department from FBI agent Jim (James Tupper). The collection of films ran from 2017 to 2019.

Number of films: 3

Emma Fielding Mysteries: Site Unseen, Emma Fielding Mysteries: Past Malice and Emma Fielding Mysteries: More Bitter Than Death.

Upcoming release: The latest movie aired in 2019.