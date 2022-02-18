Fixer Upper Mysteries

Home restoration expert Shannon Hughes (Jewel) uncovers clues about murders and unsolved cases with each house she fixed up in the small town of Lighthouse Cove. With the help of Mac Sullivan (Colin Ferguson), the handywoman is able to finish her renovations on time and put away the bad guys.

Number of films: 3

Framed for Murder: A Fixer Upper Mystery, Concrete Evidence: A Fixer Upper Mystery and Deadly Deed: A Fixer Upper Mystery.

Upcoming releases: The last film debuted in March 2018.