Flower Shop Mysteries

Former lawyer-turned-florist Abby Knight (Brooke Shields) has troubling leaving crime solving to the professionals. In between running the local flower shop and visiting her daughter at college, Abby creates her own murder boards — with some help from bar owner Marco Salvare (Elliott) and her retired cop father, Jeffrey Knight (Beau Bridges) — and cracks the cases.

Number of films: 3

Flower Shop Mystery: Mum’s the Word, Flower Shop Mystery: Snipped in the Bud and Flower Shop Mystery: Dearly Depotted.

Upcoming release: All three movies aired in 2016.