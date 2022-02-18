Gourmet Detective

What does cooking have to do with murder? A lot when it comes to the Gourmet Detective films, which began in 2015. In the movies, San Francisco Police Department detective Maggie Price (Brooke Burns) turns to culinary pro Henry Ross (Dylan Neal) whenever she stumbles upon a crime involving a chef, food or deadly recipe.

Number of films: 5

Gourmet Detective, Gourmet Detective Mysteries: A Health Place to Die, Gourmet Detective Mysteries: Death al Dente, Gourmet Detective Mysteries: Eat, Drink and Be Buried and Roux the Day: A Gourmet Detective Mystery.

Upcoming release: The most recent film premiered in January 2020.