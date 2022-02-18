Hailey Dean Mysteries

Observant prosecutor-turned-therapist Hailey Dean (Kellie Martin) uses her bright mind and connections at the police station — she is best friends with detective Fincher Garland (Viv Leacock) — to help make sure the wrong suspects aren’t put behind bars. Throughout the film series, Hailey must come to terms with the death of her fiancé as she continues the search for his killer.

Number of films: 9

Hailey Dean Mystery: Murder with Love, Hailey Dean Mystery: Deadly Estate, Hailey Dean Mystery: Dating Is Murder, Hailey Dean Mystery: A Will to Kill, Hailey Dean Mystery: A Marriage Made for Murder, Hailey Dean Mystery: 2+2=Murder, Hailey Dean Mystery: Death on Duty, Hailey Dean Mystery: A Prescription for Murder and Hailey Dean Mystery: Killer Sentence.

Upcoming release: The final film aired in May 2019.