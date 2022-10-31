Jane Doe Mysteries

Fans were introduced to suburban housewife Cathy Davis (Lea Thompson) in January 2005 with the first Jane Doe mystery. Throughout the films, viewers quickly learn that Cathy is anything but a typical mother of two — she is a former secret agent who gets called back to duty to assist on cases all while mastering her day-to-day responsibilities at home. In between cooking dinner and helping with homework, Cathy meets up with former partner Frank Darnell (Joe Penny) to crack the case.

Number of films: 9

Jane Doe: Vanishing Act, Now You See It, Now You Don’t, ‘Til Death Do Us Part, The Wrong Face, Yes, I Remember It Well, The Harder They Fall, Ties That Bind, How to Fire Your Boss and Eye of the Beholder.

Upcoming releases: The most recent Jane Doe movie, Jane Doe: Eye of the Beholder, came out in January 2008.