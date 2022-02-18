Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries

After he gets hurt on the job, former detective Jeff Jackson (Jesse Metcalfe) takes early retirement and moves to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. His quiet life on the Cape, however, is short-lived when murders begin popping up and he’s asked by the local police and the coroner, Dr. Zee Madieras (Sarah Lind), for his assistance.

Number of films: 4

A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery, Riddled With Deceit: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery, Ships in the Night: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery and Poisoned in Paradise: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery.

Upcoming release: The latest movie premiered in May 2021.