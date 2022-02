Matchmaker Mysteries

Professional matchmaker — and TV star — Angie Dove (Danica McKellar) uses her ability to read people to help prove whether someone is guilty or innocent. She teams up with detective Kyle Cooper (Victor Webster) to crack some of the trickiest cases.

Number of films: 3

Matchmaker Mysteries: A Killer Engagement, Matchmaker Mysteries: A Fatal Romance and Matchmaker Mysteries: The Art of the Kill.

Upcoming release: The third mystery aired in April 2021.