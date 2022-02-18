Morning Show Mysteries

Beginning in January 2018, morning show host and chef Billie Blessings (Peete) began using her connections at the TV station to investigate crimes off camera. She originally teams up with former flame and detective Ian Jackson (Rick Fox) to put a killer behind bars, but a new detective, Tyrell Price (Colin Lawrence), comes to town beginning with Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Ever After, which premiered in May 2021.

Number of films: 6

Morning Show Mysteries: Mortal Mishaps, Morning Show Mysteries: Murder on the Menu, Morning Show Mysteries: A Murder in Mind, Morning Show Mysteries: Countdown to Murder, Morning Show Mysteries: Death by Design and Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Ever After.

Upcoming release: The newest installment debuted in May 2021.