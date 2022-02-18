Murder, She Baked

Baker Hannah Swensen (Sweeney) isn’t afraid to use her tasty treats to get intel from the police department or coax a confession out of a criminal. Much to the dismay of the town’s new detective Mike Kingston (Mathison), Hannah uses the Cookie Jar bakery as her unofficial mystery solving headquarters.

Number of films: 5

Murder She Baked: A Chocolate Chip Cookie Mystery, Murder She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery, Murder She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery, Murder She Baked: A Deadly Recipe and Murder She Baked: Just Desserts.

Upcoming release: Just Desserts came out in March 2017.