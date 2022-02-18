Mystery 101

Professor Amy Winslow (Jill Wagner) is an expert in crime fiction as a college professor — and the daughter of crime author Graham Winslow (Robin Thomas) — but she doesn’t hide behind her books. Amy has a tendency to overstep when it comes to investigating local cases, which detective Travis Burke (Kristoffer Polaha) learns to overlook as they make their town a safer place to live.

Number of films: 7

Mystery 101, Mystery 101: Playing Dead, Mystery 101: Words Can Kill, Mystery 101: Dead Talk, Mystery 101: An Education in Murder, Mystery 101: Killer Timing and Mystery 101: Deadly History.

Upcoming release: Deadly History debuted in August 2021.