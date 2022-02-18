Top 5

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Series by the Numbers: ‘Aurora Teagarden,’ ‘Murder, She Baked’ and More

Picture Perfect Mysteries

Alexa PenaVega made her debut as New England wedding photographer Allie Adams in June 2019’s first Picture Perfect Mysteries film. Allie quickly learns that hiding behind the camera is an asset when solving crimes — even if the new detective, Sam Acosta (played by her real-life husband, Carlos PenaVega) doesn’t see it that way.

Number of films: 3

Picture Perfect Mysteries: Newlywed and Dead, Picture Perfect Mysteries: Dead Over Diamonds and Picture Perfect Mysteries: Exit Stage Death.

Upcoming release: The latest mystery film aired in October 2020.

