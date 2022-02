Redemption in Cherry Springs

While escaping the fallout from a story she wrote, journalist Melanie Abrams (Rochelle Aytes) returns home to Cherry Springs and stumbles upon a real-life murder mystery. She taps into her reporting background to assist Jake Collins (Keith D. Robinson) in getting to the truth.

Number of films: 1

Upcoming release: The first film premiered in September 2021.