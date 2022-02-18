Ruby Herring Mysteries

When news reporter Ruby Herring (Taylor Cole) stumbles onto a murder, she discovers she has a knack for solving crimes — and a desire to beat the police to the suspect. While detective Jake Killian (Stephen Huszar) is initially reluctant to call Ruby a good sleuth, he eventually sees how her reporter skills can come in handy.

Number of films: 3

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness, Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath and Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder.

Upcoming release: Prediction Murder aired in April 2020.