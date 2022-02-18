Signed, Sealed, Delivered

In October 2013, fans were introduced to the Postables a.k.a the Dead Letter Office workers for the U.S. Postal System. Oliver O’Toole (Eric Mabius) leads his team of oddball characters — including Rita Haywith (Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe), Norman Dorman (Geoff Gustafson) and Shane McInerny (Kristin Booth) — in their mission to deliver the most undeliverable items that get lost, mangled or forgotten in the mail.

Some of their tasks take place in Denver, which is where they are headquartered, while others take them all over the world. Every adventure will keep fans guessing and nothing is an easy fix.

Number of films: 11

Signed, Sealed, Delivered — The Movie, Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas, Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris With Love, Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Impossible Dream, Signed, Sealed, Delivered: One in a Million, Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Lost Without You, Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Higher Ground, Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Home Again, Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Road Less Traveled, Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Altar and Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made.

Upcoming release: Film No. 11 premiered in October 2021.