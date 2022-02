To Catch a Spy

Chole Day (Nathalie Kelley) is surprised to find herself at the center of a murder coverup when she witnesses someone fall to their death outside her Malta hotel window. The Destination Traveler Magazine writer teams up with a secret agent named Aaron Maxwell (Colin Donnell) to try and solve the mystery of who died and what happened.

Number of films: 1

Upcoming release: The movie hit Hallmark in June 2021.