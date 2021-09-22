Top 5

Stories

TV News

Hallmark’s 2021 Countdown to Christmas Lineup Includes an Epic ‘Fuller House’ Reunion, Multiple Sequels and More

By
Hallmark Countdown to Christmas Nine Lives of Christmas
THE NINE LIVES OF CHRISTMAS -With Christmas approaching, a handsome fireman afraid of commitment adopts a stray cat and meets a beautiful veterinary student who challenges his decision to remain a confirmed bachelor. Photo (Left to right): Kimberley Sustad, Brandon Routh Photo Credit: Copyright 2014 Crown Media United States, LLC/Photographer:David Owen Strongman Hallmark
3
3 / 3
podcast

Dates to Be Announced

Christmas at Castle Heart
Stars: Lacey Chabert, Stuart Townsend

The Christmas Contest
Stars: Candace Cameron Bure, John Brotherton, Barbara Niven

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls
Stars: Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Jonathan Bennett, Sharon Lawrence, Treat Williams, Brad Harder

The Nine Kittens of Christmas
Stars: Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad, Gregory Harrison

The Christmas Bond – Working Title (Movies & Mysteries)
Stars: Holly Robinson Peete, Lyric Bent, Nik Sanchez

Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday and Sister Swap: Christmas in the City
Stars: Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams

Back to top