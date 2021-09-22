Dates to Be Announced
Christmas at Castle Heart
Stars: Lacey Chabert, Stuart Townsend
The Christmas Contest
Stars: Candace Cameron Bure, John Brotherton, Barbara Niven
The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls
Stars: Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Jonathan Bennett, Sharon Lawrence, Treat Williams, Brad Harder
The Nine Kittens of Christmas
Stars: Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad, Gregory Harrison
The Christmas Bond – Working Title (Movies & Mysteries)
Stars: Holly Robinson Peete, Lyric Bent, Nik Sanchez
Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday and Sister Swap: Christmas in the City
Stars: Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams