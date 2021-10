Sunday, November 28 (8 p.m. ET) The Christmas Contest Stars: Candace Cameron Bure, John Brotherton, Barbara Niven

Sunday, November 28 (6 p.m. ET) Christmas in Tahoe Stars: Laura Osnes, Kyle Selig, Pat Monahan, George Lopez

Saturday, November 27 (8 p.m. ET) Christmas at Castle Heart Stars: Lacey Chabert, Stuart Townsend

Friday, November 26 (8 p.m. ET) An Unexpected Christmas Stars: Bethany Joy Lenz, Tyler Hynes

