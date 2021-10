Movies & Mysteries

Saturday, October 23

Christmas in My Heart

Stars: Heather Hemmens, Luke Macfarlane, Sheryl Lee Ralph

Saturday, October 30

The Christmas Promise

Stars: Torrey DeVitto, Dylan Bruce, Patrick Duffy, Greyson Holt

Saturday, November 6

Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas

Stars: Kaitlin Doubleday, Steve Lund, Caroline Rhea

Saturday, November 13

One December Night

Stars: Peter Gallagher, Bruce Campbell, Eloise Mumford, Brett Dalton

Saturday, November 20

Five More Minutes

Stars: Nikki Deloach, David Haydn-Jones

Saturday, November 27

Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas

Stars: Jessy Schram, Brendan Penny

Saturday, December 4

Our Christmas Journey

Stars: Holly Robinson Peete, Lyric Bent, Nik Sanchez

Saturday, December 11

A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love

Stars: Katherine Barrell, Alberto Frezza

Saturday, December 18

Christmas for Keeps

Stars: Ashley Newbrough, Ryan Rottman, Christa B. Allen, Marielle Scott