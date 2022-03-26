The Cast

Curtis and Richards are both set to reprise their roles as Laurie and Lindsey, respectively. Andi Matichak will be back as Laurie’s granddaughter, Allyson, and Will Patton will return as Deputy Frank Hawkins. Nick Castle and James Jude Courtney will play Michael Myers, and Michael O’Leary will appear as Dr. Mathis, a character who was briefly mentioned in Halloween Kills. Judy Greer, who played Laurie’s daughter, Karen, will likely not be back, as Michael murdered her in Halloween Kills.