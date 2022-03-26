The Plot

When Halloween Kills ended, Laurie was still in the hospital recovering from her latest encounter with him. Karen died while protecting Allyson, and Michael was on the loose once again. The new movie, however, will not pick up exactly where Halloween Kills left off. According to Green, Halloween Ends kicks off with a four-year time jump, meaning that Laurie will be back in action after spending most of the previous movie confined to bed.

The setting will also incorporate events from the real world, including the coronavirus pandemic (both Halloween and Halloween Kills were set in 2018). “Where we’re leaving these characters on Halloween 2018, the world is a different place,” Green told Uproxx in October 2021. “So not only do they have their immediate world affected by that trauma, having time to process that trauma — and that’s a specific and immediate traumatic event in the community of Haddonfield. But then they also had a worldwide pandemic and peculiar politics and another million things that turned their world upside down.”