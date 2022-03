Will There Be More?

Green has said that he doesn’t have any plans to make a fourth movie after Halloween Kills, but he seems confident that someone else will take the reins after his exit. “I’m sure the mythology takes over and Michael and Laurie will emerge in some new capacity with some new filmmaker, storyteller behind them,” he told Collider in October 2021. “But for me, I’ll be done. I hope they’ll take a little time off before they resuscitate it. But that’s just my ego.”