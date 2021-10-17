‘Halloweentown’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Debbie Reynolds

After reprising her role as Aggie in future installments of Halloweentown, Reynolds continued to lend her acting skills to many projects over the years. She was a voice actress for several Rugrats TV movies. She also appeared as herself in documentaries, including Mr. Warmth: The Don Rickles Project, The Jill & Tony Curtis Story and Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

In December 2016, Reynolds died at the age of 84 from an intracerebral hemorrhage one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, died. Reynolds’ granddaughter Billie Lourd has continued to honor her grandmother and mother since their passings.