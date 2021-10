Judith Hoag

The matriarch of the Piper family moved on from Halloweentown and landed roles in projects such as The X-Files, Grey’s Anatomy, CSI: New York, Nashville, Bones, Weeds, The Magicians and many more.

Hoag was previously married to actor Vince Grant from 1998 until 2016. The mother of two has since tied the knot with Phillip Stone in February 2021.