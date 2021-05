An Aftershow

Hulu is giving Handmaid’s Tale fans a little extra behind-the-scenes insight with the new aftershow, One Burning Question. In addition to series stars Moss, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd and Minghella, the aftershow will also bring in guests like The Bachelor’s Rachel Lindsay and comedian Whitney Cummings. Find it in the Extras tab on Hulu with each new episode.