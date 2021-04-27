TV ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4: Everything to Know About June’s Dangerous Next Chapter By Nicole Massabrook April 27, 2021 Sophie Giraud/Hulu 5 5 / 5 Deaths Some longtime Handmaid’s Tale characters will leave when viewers least expect it. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Josh Duggar’s Parents and Sisters Break Silence on Child Porn Charges: ‘We Are Disturbed’ 19 Kids and Counting’s Josh and Anna Duggar: A Timeline of Their Relationship Tom Brady and Wife Gisele Bundchen’s Tampa Bay Mansion Gives Them Views of the Water! See Photos More News