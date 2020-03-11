February 2020

Chris Harrison traveled to Auburn, Alabama, to see Madison after Hannah Ann and Peter’s split. While the host didn’t reveal when his trip went down, Madison was spotted with a film crew in her hometown in February.

“When I heard that she was just as much in love with him as he was with her, I thought let’s try this,” Harrison explained about his trip on Good Morning America.

Madison subsequently traveled to Los Angeles to see Peter.

“I fell for you and that never changed,” she told him during their reunion. “I’ve been struggling with it ever since I got home until now. What I felt for you in Australia has not gone away at all. I know that I still have so much love in my heart for you.”

Peter replied, “I haven’t just fallen out of love with you. … Obviously we both hurt each other like crazy, but obviously you’re here right now for a reason.”