January 2020

Peter’s season of The Bachelor premiered on January 6 — and marked the beginning of the end of Peter and Hannah Ann. “Beginning of January was when he approached me that he needed to speak with Hannah Brown. That’s the first red flag,” Hannah Ann told Rachel and Becca. “He told me he needed to talk to Hannah Brown because he needed closure. He was trying to convince me that I should feel comfortable with that. We’re engaged. … I was not on that group date with him and Hannah Brown. I had not seen that episode of them all cozy on the couch.”