January 2020

Less than a month later, Hannah Ann revealed that she and Peter chatted the morning before they filmed their breakup. “We talked that morning [and said] that we weren’t going to break up — we were going to work through it,” she explained.

Hours later, they pulled the plug on their relationship.

“All I’ve ever asked for is someone to give me their whole heart like I’m giving to them,” Hannah Ann told Peter on the finale episode. “You took away from me my first engagement. You took that away from me because I trusted you, and that’s what you continued to ask me to do.”

Hannah Ann also told Rachel and Becca that Peter reached out to her mom and dad post-split. “He reached out to my parents and said that he was struggling processing his emotions,” she explained. “That’s what he left it at. [He] was very vague. He speaks half truths. While I’m watching this season I’m like, ‘Oh ok, that makes a lot more sense. Why we broke up makes a whole lot more sense because he couldn’t really own up to the fact of how he was truly feeling.’”