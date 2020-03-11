March 2020

Hannah Ann confronted Peter about their split.

“In the middle of a proposal, you downplayed that, so that I had no idea what I was saying yes to,” she said, referring to Peter not telling Hannah Ann that Madison left Australia. “That’s called being blindsided.”

She concluded: “Word of advice, if you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man.”

Peter and Madison, meanwhile, might give their romance a shot — much to the dismay of his mother.

“I don’t know what this actually means right now,” Peter admitted on After the Final Rose. “I know how we both feel about each other and I think taking it one day, one step, at a time is the way to go about this.”