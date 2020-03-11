Hannah Brown … Again?

Hannah Ann didn’t reveal if Peter really reached out to his ex, Hannah Brown, but did say when he told her he wanted “closure,” Hannah Ann hadn’t seen the episode yet, which featured them getting cozy. “I had no idea. … When he brought that up, I’m like, ‘Wait what?’ … Why should I feel comfortable with this? This is something where you don’t feel like you’re ready for any kind of commitment let alone engagement. That was the first red flag. I was questioning my own self.”

When asked if he got the closure, Hannah Ann said, “No. That was about a week before we broke up.”