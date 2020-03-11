Regrets?

While we saw that Hannah Ann was hesitant before the final rose ceremony, she admitted she wished she didn’t go at all.

“My instincts were telling me I wasn’t getting all the information I needed to make a decision with Peter. That’s intuition and that’s instincts and should I have stayed on that bed in Australia? Absolutely,” she said. “But I wasn’t going to give up on someone I loved. … In the end, I think he took advantage of the fact that he conveniently left out very important information prior to me making a commitment with him.”