Becca Kufrin and Kaitlyn Bristowe

“Women can have sex if they choose, and women can wait till marriage if they choose. Point is, ITS THEIR CHOICE. When you’re making a life altering decision to find a life partner, intimacy can be important. Why is that so hard to understand?” Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, who admitted she had sex with Nick Viall on her season, tweeted on July 2 — and she was only one of many who had reached out to Brown.

“Some of the Bachelorettes and Bachelors have been really supportive,” she told Us. “It’s been really nice because they’re the ones that really understand what this is like. Becca [Kufrin] has been just so awesome about just encouraging me and keeping updated. Kaitlyn has been awesome. We had definitely different experiences, but she had criticism as well. Colton’s been great.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.