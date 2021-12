January 2021

The “Vacation” musician slammed the Bachelorette producers for how he was portrayed on the series during an Instagram Story, after his friend Barbour claimed the showrunners made Wyatt look bad.

“I will actually be going into deeper detail, but the facts are this: That, yes, I was highly manipulated and from it deeply mentally affected from the show,” Wyatt wrote at the time. “And 2. No, I never cheated. Ever. On [ex-girlfriend] Haley or Hannah.”