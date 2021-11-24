July 2019

The former pageant queen reunited with the Nashville resident during the season 15 After the Final Rose special. She confronted him about their brief engagement and the rocky way things ended.

“It’s so messed up. It’s just sad,” Brown told Wyatt on the live show. “What you did was not right and not good, but I did fall in love with you. And I know that that person’s in there, and I just hope that from this you will be honest and learn and grow into the man that I do believe that you can be for whoever in your future.”

Later during the show, Brown reconnected with runner-up Tyler Cameron and asked him on a date. Their pair’s friendship continued to make headlines in the years that followed after Brown was spotted with Cameron amid the COVID-19 quarantine in the spring of 2020 and supported him after the death of his mother.