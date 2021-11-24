June 2019

While Brown and Wyatt’s season of the ABC was still airing news broke that the country crooner was in a relationship with Stevens ahead of going on the show. While Wyatt denied that he was actually dating Stevens once he left for California to film the series, Stevens exclusively told Us Weekly that the two agreed to stay together once he was back in Nashville, claiming he was only on the show to further his music career.

“I had to take a step back and make a sacrifice for a couple of months or a number of weeks for him to be able to have this opportunity,” she told Us in June 2019. “I was like, ‘OK, I love him. I can do anything for six weeks. We can do anything for six weeks, two months.’”

Stevens claimed that once Wyatt returned home from filming it was two weeks before he called her. She later found out that he was engaged to Brown, which fans watched play out the following month. Wyatt confirmed that he originally signed up for the show for his career, but said he fell for Brown once he was there. He also claimed he never cheated on either woman.