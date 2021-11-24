July 2019

Brown revealed during the season 15 finale that her engagement to Wyatt was short-lived. She explained that she called off the relationship over the phone, after learning of his romance with Stevens shortly after Wyatt asked her to marry him.

She noted that she couldn’t get over the conflicting accounts of whether Wyatt agreed to get back together with Stevens following his time on the show, or what their timeline really was.

“You were really selfish in this,” Brown told Wyatt during the season finale. “I just feel like right now, my decisions, my choices, were all tainted.”