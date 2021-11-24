July 2019

The musician sang Brown a song during the season 15 finale before proposing to her while they were in Greece. The actual proposal took place in May 2019 but didn’t air on ABC until two months later.

“I’ve been praying for this moment for a long time,” the Alabama native said before Wyatt popped the question. “I’ve been praying for you. You’ve supported me. You’ve loved me. You’ve challenged me. You’ve moved me. And it’s made me love you so, so much. And I am in complete love with you. I love you, Jed Wyatt.”